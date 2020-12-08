Director of the Office of Workforce Development Dr. Mardy Leathers said, “To see this facility in Rolla is really exciting."

The Rolla Job Center hosted an outside ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, at its brand new location at 1117 Kingshighway, assisted by the Rolla Chamber of Commerce.

The Central Workforce Development Board Executive Director, Amy Sublett, kicked off the event, with Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director of the Office of Workforce Development, giving closing remarks.

“To see this facility in Rolla is really exciting,” said Leathers. “What we’re looking at when we think about the future of workforce development is trying to think about how we access more Missourians and bring our services to them. We absolutely have to have anchor locations, brick and mortar locations. We have to serve Missourians in person to provide them with the services they need. We also know at the same time we have to be innovative and dynamic in how we align our services for Missourians. There are many of them who can’t make it to the job center but need our services, so we’re able to offer various forms of technology, including video conferencing and messaging. We’re transforming our centers to be these hybrid, omni-channel delivery resources.”

Executive Director, Amy Sublett, said of the Rolla Job Center, “it’s an excellent resource for Rolla and the surrounding communities.”

Guests enjoyed refreshments, provided by Panera Bread, followed by tours of the new Job Center.

The Rolla Job Center is located behind the offices of the Central Workforce Development Board, and between Probation and Parole and the Division of Family Services.

“The Job Center offers an array of services including access to jobs, workers, training opportunities, hiring incentives, career workshops and job readiness tools, veterans services, and youth programs,” stated Sublett. “In addition, you can visit the Center in person or get personalized assistance virtually.”

The Central Workforce Development Region exists to strengthen communities through workforce development efforts, which includes providing employers a skilled workforce and helping job seekers access jobs and increase their skills.

“I would like to thank our community for its support of our past and future endeavors,” said Jennifer Taylor, Regional Manager the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “Our new location makes us more accessible for our partners and their customers. We remain committed to helping residents and businesses of the Rolla and the surrounding communities to achieve economic success.”

The work done to assist the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council (COPIC), the Office of Workforce Development (OWD), and the Central Workforce Development Board (CWDB), along with numerous community partners. Services are provided through four comprehensive Job Centers, including Rolla, four satellite locations and an administrative office.

Areas served through the Rolla Job Center include Phelps County, Maries County, Gasconade County, Dent County and more.