Martin Lee ‘Duke’ Youngblood, 85, longtime Diamond, Missouri resident went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, following a two week illness. Martin was born May 18, 1935 in Diamond, the son of Luther and Celia (Kinney) Youngblood. He was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Diamond High School. He was a multi-generational farmer and was blessed to be able to work alongside his sons and grandsons. Martin was elected to the New-Mac Electric Board in October, 1972, serving for 48 years and 21 years as board President. He served under many managers during his tenure, ending with a close, personal relationship with Mitch McCumber, who recently retired. Martin was just a few months shy of having the longest active service of a Co-op director in the state of Missouri. He had been Vice-President, serving two years on the board of trustees President for KAMO Power in Vinita and two years as the Steering Committee of G and T Cooperative. Martin loved crappie fishing, riding on the four-wheeler to check his cattle and doing daily chores with his two sons. He was a lifelong member of the Diamond Christian Church and had served as a board member for a time. Martin had a beautiful smile, many cherished friends and was deeply loved by his family. He was blessed with a special gift of compassion and generosity and showed these gifts to many people throughout his life, striving to represent his Savior through his caring heart and the many gifts he has been given. He will be deeply missed. Martin married Evelyn Bull on February 26, 1955 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 5, 2010. Following Evelyn’s death, he found a loving companion and friend in Evelyn’s sister, Joy Martin. They were married on March 31, 2013 and were able to spend almost eight loving years together. In addition to his sweetheart, Joy, he is survived by four children, Deanna (Ken) Caviness of Joplin, Bruce (Lisa) Youngblood of Diamond, Rhonda White, Joplin and Doug (Kelly) Youngblood of Diamond; nine grandchildren, Erin Mazzoni, Tyler Caviness, Jessi Whitehead, Jake Youngblood, Grant White, Ivy Hutchins, Logan Myers, Dylan Myers and Carter Youngblood; four great grandchildren; one brother, Curtis Youngblood of Diamond and two sisters, Dorothy Yoder of Sarcoxie and Barbara Morris of Raytown, Missouri. In addition to his parents, his wife, Evelyn, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Edwin and Clyde Youngblood. Friends may call at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho on Wednesday, Dec. 9th from noon until 7 pm. Services will be Thursday at 1 pm at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories. Private family graveside services will follow. Contributions in memory of Martin may be made to the Martin Youngblood Lineman Scholarship Fund, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.