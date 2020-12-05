A Tuscumbia man was injured early Saturday morning when his vehicle ran off Wood Road and struck a creek bed, just west of Dry Creek Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Pat Lucas, 25, was eastbound in a 1995 Dodge Ram when the incident occurred. Lucas had minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Dodge Ram had minor damage and was towed from the scene.