Richard Melchoir Thomas Jr., 73, of Fort Totten, ND, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Friday, Dec. 4 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a time of Prayer at 4:30 p.m. Final review will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a procession to Lighthouse Assembly of God Cemetery in Fort Totten leaving at 10 a.m. Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brandon Wegener officiating. Richard was born on April 12, 1947, in Poplar, MT, to Richard Sr. “Boke” and Winifred “Weenie” (Buck Elk) Thomas. Richard grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation and attended school in Maddock, ND. On Sept. 12, 1968, Richard entered the United States Army and served stateside and overseas until his honorable discharge on Sept. 6, 1970, with the rank of Specialist 4. He continued as a member of the Army Reserve until Sept. 11, 1974. Richard and his first wife, Sharon (Lohnes) Thomas, started their family and moved to Fort Kipp, MT, where they raised their children. He and Sharon grew apart and divorced. He later met his second wife, Marie R. Thomas, while attending college in Mobridge, SD. He also attended the Trinity Bible College and Graduate School in Ellendale, ND, before returning to Crow Hill, ND, where they made their home. Richard held many positions and was employed by the Spirit Lake Tribe, Fort Peck Tribe and lastly with the Dokken Construction of Devils Lake, ND. Richard enjoyed traveling and took many trips with his family to places such as the Grand Canyon, AZ, and the Black Hills in SD. He liked to visit, reminisce about the good old days, loved spending time with family and playing Yahtzee. He always said the special prayer at family gatherings and events. We will truly miss his sense of humor, he was always laughing, forever teasing and making jokes with everyone. He will be dearly missed by all of his family, relatives and friends. Richard is survived by; his daughter, Norma Jean (Thomas) Littleghost; grandchildren, Vernell L. Demarce, Delbert Demarce Jr., Chelsey R. Littleghost, Charles Bjergaard, Skye Thomas, Kiara Brown, Xander Thomas, Stephen Brown II, Patience Brown, Cadence Morin, Trustess Morin, Anneleise Morin, Dreamys Morin, Breezon Morin, Elijah Magaju, Annette Ruth, Amy and Vincent Charles, AimeeMarie Teresiana, Josias D. Wayne, Zakiah Lee, Zakaeus Lynn, Tazannas Raelee and Savannah M. Kaye; great-grandchildren, Emmit J. Demarce and Braelynn Brown; sisters, Marilyn Thomas, Wanda Thomas, Anna Thomas, Cynthia Thomas, and Joyce (Thomas) Young Bear; brother Adrian Thomas Sr.; adopted brothers, Terry Dunn and Chris Tromba; brother-in-law, Dennis Keo; sisters-in-law, Della Thomas, Becky Two Hearts and JoAnn Smith; paternal aunt, Lorraine Greybear; maternal aunts, Esther Hapa and Gloria Buck Elk; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and relatives. Preceded in death by; his wife, Marie R. Thomas; daughters, Kari Ann, Faye, and Joni Thomas, Denise (Thomas) Bjergaard; great-granddaughter, Honey L. Brown; parents, Richard (Boke) Sr. and Winifred Thomas; sisters, Cheryl (Thomas) Keo and Annie Rene Thomas; brothers, Duane Thomas, Michael Thomas Sr., Timothy Thomas, Milton Thomas, Casey Thomas and Paul Yankton; brother-in-law, Curtis YoungBear; sister-in-law, Charlene Thomas; grandparents, Joseph and Martha Littlewind, Michael and Rosalie (Littlewind) Thomas, and Michael and Mary Buck Elk; aunts, Esther Buck Elk, Laura Thomas, Christine Alex and Lillian Mudgett; uncles, Arthur Thomas, Herbert Thomas, Gideon Buck Elk, Warren Buck Elk Sr., Harvey Buck Elk, Hank Buck Elk Sr. and Eli Buck Elk; nephews, Andrew Thomas, Michael Thomas Jr., Duane Keo and Kendall YoungBear; and many other relatives. Active Pallbearers: Kellen Keo, Adrian Thomas Sr., Marty Alex, Alton Nestell, Mitchell Keo, Clint Keo, Jore Thomas and Doug Yankton. Honorary Pallbearers: All of Richard’s friends and family. Music: All Drum Groups are welcome to share their songs in memory of Richard.