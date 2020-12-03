The spring semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19, with similar practices in place to minimize the potential impact of COVID-19.

“I would like to thank all the Missouri S&T students, faculty and staff for their tremendous work in taking safety seriously throughout the fall semester, and for continuing to support and protect each other during these challenging times,” says Dr. Mo Dehghani, Missouri S&T’s chancellor. “Considering the tremendous success of our fall 2020 semester, both in terms of academic work and COVID-19 precautions, we will continue to move forward with a safety-first approach in the spring semester by offering a mix of in-person, online and hybrid courses.”

In March 2020, Missouri S&T and the other University of Missouri System institutions in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis moved students and courses off-campus for the remainder of the spring semester in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.

Students returned to campus in August with additional health and safety guidelines in place. As of Monday, Nov. 30, Missouri S&T had 26 reported active cases out of a university community of over 9,000 students, faculty and staff. That translates to less than 0.3% of the university community.

“Missouri S&T is taking extra precautions to provide a safe living and learning environment for our students,” says Dehghani. “Students tell us that in-person interactions with faculty and peers are important. Our university is renowned for its hands-on approach to learning, and we will continue to provide as much of this vital part of an experiential learning process as possible in safe manner for students and faculty.”

Dehghani and other university leaders will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adjust plans should the need arise. “We should be prepared to pivot to remote learning, teaching and working if the situation requires it, or to pivot to fully in-person, on-campus instruction and work should the situation improve during the coming semester,” Dehghani says.

Updates will be posted at coronavirus.mst.edu.