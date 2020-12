Residents are invited to visit Santa at Pediatric Dentistry of the Ozarks.

For 2020, Pediatric Dentistry of the Ozarks will offer a socially distant experience with Santa via their office drive thru window.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Community members can pull up in their vehicles and say hello to Santa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 at Pediatric Dentistry of the Ozarks, 206 S. Bishop Ave., Suite A, in Rolla.