Rolla Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to bundle up for a day full of holiday spirit.

Bundle up the family and take a storybook stroll through Ber Juan Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19, at 1100 E. 18th St. From hot cocoa stations and Christmas crafts, to hidden candy canes, the Candy Cane Walk is sure to be a fun way to get in the spirit of the holiday.

Pre-registration is required, and will be $5 per family. Families will be registering for time slots to help ensure the department is keeping to recommended guidelines.

Time slots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register, call 573-426-6901, or stop by 901 N. Elm St., Suite 306, in Rolla.