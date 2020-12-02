Missouri University of Science and Technology is the top public university in the nation for college students wanting to pursue an engineering degree, according to the latest rankings by the college ratings site College Factual.

The ratings site also listed Missouri S&T as the top public university in Missouri and placed Missouri S&T among the “best of the best” U.S. colleges and universities for returning adult students in engineering, for military veterans in engineering and for military veterans in civil engineering.

View the full Missouri S&T profile on the College Factual website.