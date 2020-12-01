Ozark Actors Theatre has acquired a property located at 612 Pine St. through a grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and a gift from Henry and Laura Antolak of Forum Dental.

The historic Pine Street structure was built in the 1940s by the Null family and was most recently occupied by the Kaleidoscope Discovery Center.

The acquisition is a milestone in OAT’s mission to expand the presentation and development of performing arts and arts education in the region. The theatre will continue to operate out of the Cedar Street Playhouse, another historic Rolla property, located at 701 North Cedar Street in Rolla.

OAT will initially use the Pine Street property for rehearsal space, set construction and storage with the intent of developing the space into a true downtown center for arts and enrichment. One of the theatre’s goals for the property is to explore partnerships with other regional arts organizations.

“We value a strong and vibrant regional arts community and want to support that community as much as possible,” says OAT board president Dan Goff. “The southcentral Missouri region has been supportive of our theatre since we were founded in 1988. We want to see other arts and art education programs thrive as well.”

Goff sees another benefit to the Pine Street property.

“The acquisition gives us additional opportunities to integrate into downtown Rolla. We can connect with the businesses, shops and restaurants plus be a part of its parades, festivals and annual events,” Goff said.

Ozark Actors Theatre continues to produce live, local entertainment, in compliance with city ordinances and safety guidelines. OAT’s next production, It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play, opens Dec. 10 with both live and online options.

For tickets or additional information, visit OAT’s website www.ozarkactorstheatre.org or Facebook page, or call 573 364 9523.