Roger O. Quam was born to Gilman and Ruth (Hanson) Quam in 1949 in Devils Lake, ND, and died on Nov. 19, 2020. in his home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, memorial and graveside services will be arranged for at a later date. Peace to his memory. He attended elementary and high school in Devils Lake graduating in 1969. He also attended Lake Region Junior College. In 1973, he married Sharon Springsted and they had a daughter, Natalie. They later divorced. In his younger years, Roger was an avid outdoorsman; spending the majority of his free time hunting whatever was in season, or fishing on Devils Lake. Roger’s love for nature knew no bounds and he loved to be outside - rain, shine or snowstorm. Roger was also a Minnesota Vikings fan and was sure to watch whenever they played. Roger worked at many places in his life and was employed by Leever’s Foods, R-place bar, as a beekeeper and for George Fredrickson’s Bait making live bait deliveries all over the country. Before retirement he had also worked for Devils Lake Addiction Services/Rehab/CRU and Reentry Center. He also completed surveys for the ND Department of Game and Fish. He married Vonnie Johnson in Aug. of 2010. Roger is survived by; his wife, Vonnie and her daughters, Valerie (Dean) Lefor, Aimee Johnson, (Joe Rivard,fiancé); and grandson, Tyson; daughter, Natalie and her husband, Scot Knoop; brother and best friend, Kent Quam, his wife, Cindy and their son, Christopher (Kris); their daughters, Bailey and Emili and Cameron; sister, Sharon (Myron) Martinson and their children, Chad, Mary, Aaron and Shane. He is also survived by several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and too many friends to count - many of his friendships began in childhood and lasted for life. He was preceded in death by; his grandparents; parents, Ruth and Gil; and sister, Patricia.