Eugenia Regina “Maggie” Martin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center (Good Samaritan).

Eugenia Regina “Maggie” Martin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center (Good Samaritan). Gathering of family and friends will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery beside her mother, Virginia. The Mass will be live streamed via www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Maggie was born in Devils Lake, ND, to Joseph Mose and Virginia (Bercier) Martin on Nov. 6, 1930, and lived in Devils Lake all of her life, (90 years). She worked at - Fairmont Creamery, Mayer Cafe, R&L Motel, Artclare Motel, Senior Meals and Services, Dakota Tribal Industries (DTI) and various housekeeping jobs. Maggie also used to clean and process geese/ducks for the hunters in the fall, with her mother, sister and brother-in-law. Her hobbies included: listening to music, playing cards, BINGO, putting puzzles together, cooking for family and watching TV (westerns and Christmas movies were her favorites). Maggie, as she was known to family and friends, loved company and family outings. She made the best fried chicken and potato salad for all the family picnics. Maggie was a kind and loving woman, who prayed for everyone. She was very happy whenever she saw Father Wilhelm. She enjoyed riding around and having an ice cream cone. She also enjoyed looking at the Christmas lights during the holidays. She loved all animals and would feed them. She had a special attachment to her niece (Jeannie) and her two little dogs. They would spend a lot of time going to the park in the summer and listening to music. She always had sweets (goodies) for her company, on her table and of course for herself. Maggie also used to clean and process geese/ducks for the hunters in the fall, with her mother, sister and brother-in-law. Surviving family members include; her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Jeanine Martin, Fargo, ND; granddaughter, Jessie Robinson; great-granddaughter, Aria Robinson both of Chandler, AZ; sister, Frances (Ted) Shaffer, Devils Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by family members; her parents; sister, Irene Houle; brothers, Louis Martin, Joseph Laverne Martin, Duane Martin and Walter Martin. Thank you to all her doctors/nurses and all the staff at Odd Fellows and Eventide Downtown (Good Sam), who took care of her. Urn and Gift Bearers; great-nieces, Jacqueline Decoteau and Diana Steckler Houle. Reading the Scriptures; great-nephew, Michael Houle.