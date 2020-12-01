Clarence T. Tollefson, 96, of Maddock, ND, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND.

Clarence T. Tollefson, 96, of Maddock, ND, passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Nelson Funeral Home. This service will be streamed online. Burial will take place at the North Viking Lutheran Cemetery in Maddock. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing and staying away if not feeling well are encouraged. Wearing a mask is required. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. Clarence Thomas Tollefson was born Feb. 19, 1924, on the family farm in Albert Township, rural Maddock to Carl and Ruby (Hovey) Tollefson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He completed his educational requirements at Albert Township School. Clarence started his farming career by renting a farmstead located two miles southeast of Maddock. On Feb. 28, 1963, he purchased his farm located one mile east of Maddock. In addition to farming, Clarence was passionate about tending to the needs of his red-coated Hereford cattle. He was an inspiration to all who knew him with his incredible work ethic and independent spirit. Clarence looked forward to the spring of each year as he took great pride in getting his crops seeded before anyone else in the area. He also did a lot of custom hay moving and snow removal for his neighbors and friends in the Maddock community. In July, 2008, health issues forced him to leave his farm that he so dearly loved. He became a resident at the Haaland Home and later the Heart of America Nursing Home both located in Rugby, ND. In Dec., 2019, he moved to the Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake to reside closer to his brother, Arne. Clarence touched many lives with his quiet, warm and generous spirit. He enjoyed league bowling, playing cards and his daily trip into town to enjoy a delicious hamburger steak for supper at the local cafe. Clarence treasured his family and the time he spent with them. Clarence is survived by; his brother, Arne (Ruth) Tollefson, Devils Lake; nephews, Duane (Corinne) Stadum, Maddock, Robert (Dianne) Hanson, Sheyenne, ND; nieces, Irene Cudworth, Sheyenne, Donna (Paul) Gutschmidt, Devils Lake, Betty (John) Solwey, Minot, ND, and Linda (Norm) Otheim, West Fargo, ND, along with their families; and many other nephews, nieces, step-nieces and step-nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by; his parents; brother, Rudolph Tollefson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mabel and Orville Stadum and Helen and Henry Hanson.