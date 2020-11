The Rolla Chamber of Commerce held a recent ribbon cutting to welcome Bio-Tech Advanced Solutions.

Pictured are Dennis Martin and Terry Coats. According to the chamber, Bio-Tech Advanced Solutions provides a full-service treatment in residents' facilities that bonds to the surface for 90 days and kills all viruses, including COVID-19, bacteria, mold and fungus.

For more information, residents can visit https://www.btasllc.com/.