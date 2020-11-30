The Maries County Extension office in Vienna received a $500 grant from the Central Electric Power Cooperative in partnership with the Green Tree Partnership to provide trees throughout the local area.

The Green Tree Partnership created the grant to financially support communities looking to beautify their towns through the purchase and planting of trees, according to the Maries County Extension office. The extension office was able to purchase a variety of 14 4-foot trees to be planted around Vienna.

County Engagement Specialist, Kelsie Lineback applied for the grant and was chosen as a finalist.

During the application process Lineback had to submit a plan of where the trees would be planted if awarded the grant. The extension office began communications with Vienna City Hall and employees to plan the planting locations of the awarded trees.

Upon being awarded the grant, Lineback contacted local 4-H clubs to help in planting the trees. A local 4-H club leader, Carrie Kleffner coordinated with her 4-H club, Stockmasters to beautify the areas around the trees once planted.

A group of high school students from Maries R-I planted the trees as a project for their landscaping class.

Led by Schwartze, the Landscaping students came to the Vienna park to dig holes and plant the provided trees during their scheduled class time. The students were eager to held and did a wonderful job of planting the trees. The provided pictures are of the students planting at the park.