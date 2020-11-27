The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual ribbon cutting and proclamation reading for Small Business Week on Tuesday and encouraged community members to shop locally.

Earlier this year, National Small Business Week was canceled, so the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce decided to host their own local Small Business Week celebration Saturday through Dec. 5.

The week will kick off with Small Business Saturday on Saturday. The chamber encourages everyone to support the area's local small businesses during this day, as well as all holiday season.

Additionally, the chamber is encouraging everyone to use #shoplocalsavelocal to promote their local support.

For a list of local discounts during Small Business Saturday, visit rollachamber.org.

Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Week Schedule

Speed Networking

On Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., the Rolla Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual speed networking event. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with new people, promote their brand and create new business opportunities. All participants will have one minute to give their "elevator pitch" for their business or organization. After everyone has spoken, there will be a time for direct questions or additional information. Everyone on the zoom will receive contact information for all participants since the chamber cannot exchange business cards. This event is for chamber members only. Residents can reserve their space through the member login, 573-364-3577, or rollacc@rollachamber.org.

Professional Head Shots

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Rolla Chamber of Commerce offers an opportunity to get a free professional headshot taken. This event will be by appointment only at the chamber office. Participants will be asked to arrive at their appointment time to keep everyone from gathering inside the visitor center, at 1311 Kingshighway, in Rolla. Participants who arrive early should remain in their vehicles. To schedule an appointment for a photo, call 573-364-3577 or email rollacc@rollachamber.org. Residents do not have to be a chamber member for this free service.

Community Business Tour – Public House Brewing Company

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the chamber will host a virtual tour of Public House Brewing Company in St. James at 10 a.m. This event will be held through zoom, at no charge, so the chamber is not gathering in large crowds. During this event, the chamber will learn more about Public House beer production and the story behind their business. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, as well. Please reserve a spot by calling 573-364-3577 or email, rollacc@rollachamber.org. Residents do not have to be a chamber members for this event.