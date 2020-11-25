Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director of the Office of Workforce Development and Chair of the Central Workforce Development Board, T.R. Dudley, will present remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting presented by the Rolla Chamber of Commerce.

The Rolla Job Center will host an outside ribbon cutting ceremony 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 4 at the job center’s new location at 1117 Kingshighway, in Rolla.

The Rolla Job Center is located behind the offices of the Central Workforce Development Board, and between Probation and Parole and the Division of Family Services.

Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director of the Office of Workforce Development and Chair of the Central Workforce Development Board, T.R. Dudley, will present remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting presented by the Rolla Chamber of Commerce.

The Central Workforce Development Region exists to “strengthen communities through workforce development efforts,” which includes providing employers a skilled workforce and helping job seekers access jobs and increase their skills.

The work done to assist the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, the Office of Workforce Development, and the Central Workforce Development Board, along with numerous community partners. Services are provided through four comprehensive Job Centers, including Rolla, four satellite locations and an administrative office.

Refreshments will be served. For more information visit, cwdregion.com.