Marvin S. “Marv” Schwab, 89, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Eventide Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marv on Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday morning from 8 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756 and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. Marvin Sebastian Schwab was born on April 29, 1931, in Leeds, ND, to Sebastian and Eva (Stach) Schwab, the oldest of six children. Marv graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force from Jan. of 1951 until his honorable discharge in Jan. of 1955. Marvin met Dolores Heit at a dance in Starkweather, ND, when he was on furlough. They were united in marriage on April 3, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. Marv loved family and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being outside tending to his flowers, vegetable garden and lawn, he got “Yard of the Week” twice for all his efforts. Marv got a lot of help with his yard from his five daughters, teaching them how to start a mower, weed a garden, water flowers, harvest the vegetables and trim shrubs. He loved birds and kept his bird feeders full at all times. He loved music, playing his accordion, dancing (especially a polka) and Lawrence Welk. Along with lawn and garden care, Marv taught his girls how to drive and parallel park, always being very patient with them. They enjoyed many summers at Wood Lake water-skiing, swimming, boating and fishing. In the winter, they snowmobiled and ice skated on the lake. He had a very large collection of tools that he meticulously kept in his garage. He was a jack-of-all-trades; plumbing, electrical, installing flooring, painting, hanging curtains and could fix almost anything. Marv worked with his dad at the Coke Plant, then Goldberg’s Furniture, Jake’s Tile and Linoleum installing flooring, Keatings Furniture, Universal Parts and Hesch’s Furniture repairing furniture. Marv designed and built their retirement dream home in the Stromme Addition of East Bay. Due to the rising waters of Devils Lake they were forced to move their home to “The Cliffs”. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. Marv loved his family and his Lord with all his heart and proudly served his country. Marv is survived by; his loving wife, Dolores “Dee’ of 64 years; daughters, Joni (Terry) Bosch of Ely MN, Kristi (Doug) Vang of Scottsdale, AZ, Shirley (Steve) Brock, Cody, WY, Debbie Adahl and Julie Schwab (Vern Church) all of Devils Lake; grandchildren, Kelly (George) Rajkovich, Jami (Robert) Stepec, Casey (Michael) Vieau, Dan Bosch, Lisa (Evan) Knobloch, Sara (Conner) Corbett, Ryan (Amanda) Brock, Jeff Brock, Brennan Adahl and Ethan Adahl; great-grandchildren, Addison, Autum, Layla, Cole, Jace, Emma, Scarlett, Brian, Clare, Audrey, Ainsley, Allegra, Cameron, Dylan and Rilee; brothers and sister, Dennis (Judy) Schwab, Richard Schwab all of Devils Lake, and Jeannie Scoggin, Rock Hill, SC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Heit, Bloomington, IL, Gerald (Bonnie) Heit, Salem, OR, Marilyn (Dennis) Renner, Mandan, ND, Terri (Rick) Schneider, Devils Lake, Dennis (Linda) Heit, Valley City, ND, Steve (Bonnie) Heit Bismarck, ND, and Sharon Heit, Huntsville, AL; and many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman (Joyce) Schwab, Allan (Yvonne) Schwab, Larry (Kay) Heit, Muriel Heit, James Heit, John Heit; son-ion-law, Rodney Adahl; grandsons, Michael and Scott Brock; and in-laws, Lawrence and Helen Heit Sr. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Academy and Learning Center. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jackie Downs and all the individuals of Eventide Heartland Care Center. God bless you all.