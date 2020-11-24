James Nelson, 88, of Oberon, ND, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake, ND.

James Nelson, 88, of Oberon, ND, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Heartland Care Center, Devils Lake, ND. James Nelson was born on March 24, 1932, to Hartley and Mabel (Christianson) Nelson at Oberon. He was raised there, and graduated from Benson County Agricultural School in Maddock, ND, in 1952. On April 18, 1953, he married Anne Marie Lindstrom at Oberon. Together, they raised three children. James farmed and ranched from an early age, raising cattle and crops. He still had his cattle up until last year. He became a resident of the Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake in 2017. James loved traveling, fishing, gardening and visiting with family and friends. He loved all of his family trips with his children! He was a well-known, respected, and active member in the Oberon community, and served that community in many capacities including mayor and on the Fire Department. James also served on the Board of the Oberon Farmers Elevator. He was an active member of the Calvary Lutheran Church of Oberon and the Devils Lake Elks Lodge. James was a great supporter of the Desperado Band, which both his sons were members of and loved traveling to hear them play. He was preceded in death by; his wife, Anne Marie; and parents, Hartley and Mabel (Christianson) Nelson; step-mother, Florence Nelson; sisters, Vivian Hegland, Wanda Paulson, and Dallas Erickson; and brothers, Wayne Nelson and Glenn Nelson. James is survived by; his two sons, David (Bonnie) Nelson, Devils Lake and Carlyle (Dianne) Nelson, Newtown, CT; his daughter, Nancy (Keith) Tweten, Grand Island, NE; brother, Mayo Nelson, of Oregon, six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.