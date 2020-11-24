Frederick H. Longie Sr., 69, of Fort Totten, ND, entered into his heavenly home on Nov. 16, 2020, with his children surrounded by his side at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND.

Frederick H. Longie Sr., 69, of Fort Totten, ND, entered into his heavenly home on Nov. 16, 2020, with his children surrounded by his side at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Visitation and Prayers was held at Fred’s home on Friday, Nov. 20. Christian Funeral Services was held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 with Bishop Michael Cole officiating. Burial was held at Crow Hill Presbyterian Cemetery. Procession to the home of Fred will left Friday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. from Junction Hwy 281 and Hwy 57. The family would like to thank the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, Medical Facility in Devils Lake and Spirit Lake Ambulance. To go boxes of food was provided to all of those in attendance. Due to Covid-19, the following CDC recommendations are highly encouraged: social distancing, hand cleansing and sanitization, and wearing masks. Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. On Sept. 22, 1951, Fred came into his earthly home, the son of William N. and Janette (Goodhouse) Longie. Fred was known as “one of the three little one’s in the family”, a name given to the three youngest, Fred, Ricky and Myvonne. He was raised and lived in Fort Totten where he went to school at St. Michael’s, ND, Maddock, ND, Chamberlain, SD and Flandreau, SD. He went to Kicking Horse Job Corp where he completed and received his truck driving license. In 1972, Fred was employed with the Fort Totten Community School, this is where he met and married Lenore Alberts. They made their home in Fort Totten and out of this marriage came three beautiful children: Amy Michelle, Fred H. Jr. and Woody. When this marriage ended, Fred married Wanda Thomas, this marriage ended with the adoption of Kenyan Longie, Fred taking Kenyan to live with him. Fred was employed as a driver for the Head Start and Elderly Program; he also was a call-in driver for the school. Fred went to become a BIA Police Officer on the Spirit Lake Reservation for three years and as the activity supervisor at the CYC Youth Center. In 1984, he became the director of the CHR Program until his retirement in 2015. Fred received the National Registered as a Medial Responder, Certified Diabetes Educator, State Certified Nurse Assistant, State Certified First-Aid and CPR Instructor. He enjoyed rodeo, where he was a bull rider and saddle bronc. His brother, Willy, told Fred’s son the story where Fred was the only one that would ride the bull named, Whirling Bird, it was a good ride. Fred traveled around with his family to different rodeos. Fred also danced traditional and grass traveling to Powwows, where he danced along with his family. Fred enjoyed his employees at CHR Program; they were not only his staff, but also family: Merle Ironhawk Sr., Tamara Belgarde Littlewind, Duane Guy, Curtis Walkingeagle, Joni Riggle, Ella Lafrombois, Hailey Beans Crosswhite, to name a few. After Fred retired, he made time to stop by and visit with the maintenance crew: Vincent Shaw Sr., Todd Belgarde, Alberta Dunn and Calvin Dan Dunn, bringing rolls or donuts to share with a cup of coffee and have a joyful visit. Fred had a connection with everyone he met. He would share a joke and that’s how everyone he had contact with will remember him by his friendliness. Active Pall Bearers: Kenyan Longie, Milik Longie, Napoleon Curly Fournier, DJ Iceman, David Dunn, Kenroy Longie, Kellon Nestell and Shay Longie. Honorary Pall Bearers: Duane Guy and family, John Eagle Shield and family, Merle Ironhawk and family, Lyle and Cheri Schaffer, Todd Belgarde Sr. and family, Nancy Turruliates, Tamara Belgarde Littlewind and family, Noreen Anderson and family, Ella Lafrombois and family, Curtis Walkingeagle and family, Haily Beans Crosswhite, Duane Jackson and family, Tubby Land, Debbie Murphy Cavanaugh and family, Frank Delpaz and family, Terry McKay, Kenny McKay and his wife, Corby and his wife, Calvin Dean Dunn and family, Dean Nelson and fmily, Alberta Dunn and family, Quentin Yankton and family, Roger Yankton and family, Jerry Cook and family. If we forgot anyone, we apologize as it wasn’t intended during this difficult time. Fred is survived by; his children, Amy Longie, Fred Longie Jr., Woody Longie, Kenyan Longie and adopted daughter, Tamara Belgarde Littlewind; special niece, Annabel Cavanaugh Demarce, and all the many nieces and nephews; sisters, Evangeline White and family, Genevieve Frances Liberty and family, Myvonne Longie; nephew, Jubal; auntie, Maggie Moxness; godmother, auntie Stella Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Latisha Longie, Bailey Longie, Dionna Longie, Summer Longie, Skylar Longie, Ala and Angelic Longie, Milik Longie, Kenroy Longie, Shay Longie, Marlene Longie, Percy Longie; great-grandchildren, Jacob Jackson, Octavia Longie, Veronica Yellowbird and Skylette Longie. Greeting him in heaven is; his parents; brothers, Tim, Sammy, Willy, George, Lil Dave and Ricky; sisters, Bernice Juarez and Vivian Longie; all his relative and friends. Fred was a great dad, uncle, grandpa, cousin, brother and friend. He will be missed and loved forever. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock, ND, is in charge of the arrangements.