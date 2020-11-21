The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency opened Dairy Margin Coverage signup in October to help producers manage economic risk brought on by milk price and feed cost disparities.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds dairy producers that the deadline to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage for calendar year 2021 is Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency opened Dairy Margin Coverage signup in October to help producers manage economic risk brought on by milk price and feed cost disparities.

Farm Service Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce said that “2020 has been a challenging year for agricultural producers, and we don't know yet what the next year will bring.”

“Dairy producers should definitely consider coverage for 2021 as even the slightest drop in the margin can trigger payments,” Fordyce said.

The Dairy Margin Coverage program, created by the 2018 Farm Bill, offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

Residents can learn more about the Dairy Margin Coverage program at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/dairy-margin-coverage-program/index.