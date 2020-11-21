The Department of Agriculture has funding available to assist Missouri farmers and food processors in obtaining organic certification for their businesses.

Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Certification Cost Share Program, producers may be reimbursed for up to $500 of their certification expenses.

To participate in the program, businesses must obtain or renew their organic certification, complete an application and document their certification costs incurred Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020. Applications for cost share funds will be reimbursed in the order applications are received until funds are exhausted or the eligibility period ends, whichever comes first, according to the department.

The department is accepting applications through Dec. 1.

To download the Organic Cost Share Program application, vendor input form and submission details, visit https://agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/organic.php.