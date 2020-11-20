Dr. Wayne Huebner, professor of ceramic engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, received a 2020 Governor's Award for Excellence in Education and was recognized during a surprise celebration on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“Congratulations to Dr. Huebner for reaching the pinnacle of recognition as an outstanding educator,” says Dr. Richard Wlezien, vice provost and dean of the College of Engineering and Computing at Missouri S&T. “His passion and dedication and his unique ability to connect with students set him apart from the array of high-caliber teachers on the Rolla campus. He is clearly the best among the best.”

Huebner is no stranger to educator awards. In his time at Missouri S&T, he has been selected for five Faculty Excellence Awards, a Faculty Teaching Award and four campus Outstanding Teaching Awards. In 2016, The American Ceramic Society recognized Huebner with its Outstanding Educator Award.

“Dr. Huebner is our department’s quintessential teacher,” says Dr. Greg Hilmas, chair of materials science and engineering at Missouri S&T. “He has educated a generation of students in ceramic engineering and materials science, and those students often cite his guidance as a reason for their success in academia, industry and national labs.”

Huebner joined the faculty at Missouri S&T in 1991 as associate professor of ceramic engineering. He is also an alumnus, having earned a bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in ceramic engineering from the university, which was then known as the University of Missouri-Rolla, in 1982 and 1987 respectively. During his tenure, he has served as chair of ceramic engineering, director of the Materials Research Center, vice provost for research, and chair of materials science and engineering.

The Governor’s Award is presented annually to one faculty member at each institution of higher education in Missouri. The awards are based on effective teaching, innovative course design and delivery, effective advising, service to the university community, commitment to high standards of excellence, and success in nurturing student achievement.

Typically, all of the awardees are recognized with a ceremony in Jefferson City. This year, COVID-19 precautions kept the recognition on campus. Hilmas surprised Huebner with the award during a departmental seminar with a limited number of in-person attendees and as well as an online audience.