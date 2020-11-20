A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored retired Waynesville City Administrator Bruce Harrill with its prestigious John "Tom" Tinsley Distinguished Service Award.

The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) recognizes Harrill for leadership and service to municipal utilities, both locally and throughout the municipal utilities industry. Recipients of the annual award are those who have provided distinguished service to the Alliance organizations for at least 10 years, and contributing to the betterment of the community, the region, and the state or nation.

“Bruce Harrill’s leadership and dedication to Waynesville’s utility customers and employees has been invaluable to his community, and also to our Alliance,” said John Twitty, President and CEO of MPUA. “His distinguished service at Waynesville and on behalf of the Alliance have reflected well on both organizations and earned him respect throughout our industry.”

Harrill served as City Administrator at Waynesville from 2004 until his 2020 retirement. He also was Assistant City Administrator at St. Robert from 2001-2004. During his tenure at Waynesville he led the city through significant improvements in utility operations, including a major upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, incorporating three nearby smaller systems into Waynesville’s drinking water system, and electric system expansions and upgrades. Harrill also served on the board of Missouri’s One Call System, is past president of the Pulaski County Growth Alliance, and served on the boards of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership and Waynesville - St. Robert Regional Airport.

Harrill served in many roles for MPUA, having chaired the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission in 2019, and served on the MJMEUC Executive Committee from 2017 to 2020, including service in the offices of Vice Chair and Member at Large. He also served ten years from 2011 to 2020 on the executive committee of the Municipal Gas Commission of Missouri, including four years as the Commission’s Secretary.

MPUA’s annual Alliance Awards are made in recognition of achievement and distinction among professional peers within Alliance member municipal utilities.