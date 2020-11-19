The Rolla Police Department is accepting donations for local children in need through the department's Christmas program — Operation Blue Christmas.

The department has been working with area schools to coordinate a contact-free Christmas gift program where residents can donate items to local children’s wish lists.

“As you know, COVID-19 has already put a damper on some local Christmas programs,” the department said in an announcement on the Christmas gift program. “We want to keep kids safe, but we also want to be able to help Santa with some wish lists for some local kids who are in need.”

The department is accepting donations through Dec. 4.

Residents who would like to donate to Operation Blue Christmas should make checks payable to Behind the Badge and notate Operation Blue Christmas in the memo field, the department said.

Due to COVID-19, the department’s lobby is closed, but residents can drop off donations at the Rolla Police Department’s parking lot at 1007 N. Elm St.

Community members will need to call 308-1213 from the parking lot, and someone will be sent out to collect the donations.

“Together, we can help make Christmas a little merrier for some local families,” the department said.