The Missouri Office of Workforce Development has issued a new policy within all job centers across the state in an effort to help protect staff and customers from spreading COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, all job centers will be open for in-person services by appointment only. Staff have been wearing masks, but now customers will also be required to wear masks when visiting the job centers. These restrictions are in place through Dec. 31, but may be renewed into the new year, according to office of workforce development.

“Our top priority is delivering services in a safe and responsible manner,” Office of Workforce Development Director Dr. Mardy Leathers said. “With layoffs due to COVID-19 closures, our work right now is even more important. In order to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, we have to keep our centers safe and our staff and customers healthy."

Full service Missouri job centers are designed for displaced workers and those looking for employment or career change. Job center staff provide assistance with finding training opportunities to develop new skills, resume writing, job interview prep and connection with other state agencies and resources.

According to the office of workforce development, displaced workers may be eligible to receive free training vouchers to skill up or retrain. Job center staff are prepared to assist those receiving unemployment benefits with their required weekly job search activities.

All Missouri job centers closed to the public in March due to COVID-19 and re-opened to the public in September after a phased-in approach across the state.

Visitors should call to schedule an appointment before visiting their local job center. Centers will adhere to social distancing, mandatory masks, and other protocols for the safety of staff and visitors.

Job seekers and displaced workers uncomfortable visiting in-person can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.