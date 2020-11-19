The Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD) has issued new policy within all Job Centers across the state to help protect staff and customers from spreading COVID-19.

The Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD) has issued new policy within all Job Centers across the state to help protect staff and customers from spreading COVID-19. Beginning Friday, Nov. 20, all Job Centers will be open for in-person services by appointment only. Staff have been wearing masks, but now customers will also be required to wear masks when visiting the Job Centers. These restrictions are in place through Dec. 31, but may be renewed into the new year.

“Our top priority is delivering services in a safe and responsible manner,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers, director of OWD. “With layoffs due to COVID-19 closures, our work right now is even more important. In order to help Missourians skill up and get back to work, we have to keep our centers safe and our staff and customers healthy.”

Full service Missouri Job Centers are designed to be a one-stop shop for displaced workers and those looking for employment or career change. Job Center staff provide assistance with finding training opportunities to develop new skills, resume writing, job interview prep, and connection with other state agencies and resources.

Displaced workers may be eligible to receive free training vouchers to skill up or retrain. Job Center staff are prepared to assist those receiving unemployment benefits with their required weekly job search activities.

All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March due to COVID-19. Reopening the centers in a safe and responsible manner has been an important part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative to help Missourians skill up and get back to work. All Job Centers were officially opened to the public in September after a phased-in approach across the state.

Visitors should call to schedule an appointment before visiting their local Job Center. Centers will adhere to social distancing, mandatory masks, and other protocols for the safety of staff and visitors. Job seekers and displaced workers uncomfortable visiting in-person can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.

Learn more about Return Strong at jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.



