Think you have the perfect mustache or beard? Send Mark Twain Museum a picture of your "stache" or beard for the museum's 6th annual mustache and beard competition and tune into Facebook Live beginning at 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 as judges select the winners.

In honor of No Shave November, the museum will again host the mustache competition, but with a new twist as the museum goes virtual and with the new addition of the beard competition, bringing together mustaches and beards of every shape, size, color and artistic flare from all across the globe.

Categories in the Mustache Competition include:

Dapper Stache – Full of originality where styling aids are acceptable and encouraged. The Manliest Stache – All natural. The Mark Twain Stache – Reminiscent Twain’s famous witty mustache, more commonly referred to as the Walrus.

Categories in the Beard Competition include:

Goatee - The goatee (and mustache) are well maintained but without any styling aids. Full Beard Natural Full Beard Freestyle – Let your creativeness take over in the Freestyle category. No limit to the artistic elements which can be added.

A $5 donation and registration per category is required and prizes, sponsored by Schmidt and White Barbershop, will be awarded to the winners of each category, according to the museum’s announcement. Schmidt and White will also match each $5 donation with 100% of proceeds donated to the James E. Cary Cancer Center.

No-Shave November strives to raise awareness of cancer by encouraging men to “put down those razors.”

Preliminary "People's Choice" online voting by photo, begins on Wednesday, Nov. 25t. Five finalist's photos will be selected in each category determined by People's Choice and then compete in the final judging to be Facebook Lived on Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. Enter your stache or beard online by registering here. Send the museum your photo by email or facebook message your photo to https://www.facebook.com/marktwainmuseum.