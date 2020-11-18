Hy-Vee is hiring individuals for temporary and permanent help, including openings for part-time and full-time positions. From online personal shoppers and cashiers to food service clerks, stockers and more, Hy-Vee has nearly 10,000 jobs available.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is seeking employees to help fill multiple positions in stores across its eight-state region as well as its distribution centers located in Chariton and Cherokee, Iowa. Hy-Vee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores.

Hy-Vee is hiring individuals for temporary and permanent help, including openings for part-time and full-time positions. From online personal shoppers and cashiers to food service clerks, stockers and more, Hy-Vee has nearly 10,000 jobs available. To follow are the number of openings in some of Hy-Vee’s largest markets:

Cedar Rapids: 190 Des Moines: 1,500 Iowa City: 350 Kansas City: 445 Lincoln: 600 Madison: 150 Minneapolis: 1,035 Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075 Quad Cities: 670 Sioux City: 130 Sioux Falls: 525 Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions in their area.

Hy-Vee offers many great benefits to its employees, including competitive wages, flexible scheduling, a generous bonus system and a friendly work environment. In its goal to be the “Best Place to Work in America,” Hy-Vee’s additional benefits include life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage and short-term disability, as well as a 401(k) match. All employees – both part-time and full-time – receive a minimum 10 percent discount on groceries every day, and retail employees receive additional holiday pay and bonuses. Hy-Vee also offers a tuition assistance program that is available for employees and their immediate family members.

Hy-Vee’s top priority has always been and will continue to be the health and safety of its employees and customers. Hy-Vee’s COVID-19 response includes increasing and enhancing its sanitization protocols, utilizing protective measures and requiring masks for employees to ensure a positive work environment.

Those who may have temporarily lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are out of school, want to make additional money, or simply want to help during this time are welcome to apply at Hy-Vee.