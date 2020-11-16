Dr. Mark White and Dr. Robert Russell from University of Missouri Extension's Labor and Workforce Development program will present the webinars.

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host three free webinar sessions to help private and public sector leaders learn how they can recruit and retain workers within their businesses and communities. The sessions will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

Session one on Dec. 3, Using Data to Understand Workforce, will introduce attendees to Labor Market Information tools. In session two on Dec. 10, Developing Strategies to Effectively Retain Your Workforce, attendees will learn about the Workforce Matchmaking program and improving their recruitment and retention efforts through an assessment of current workforce. Session three on Dec. 17, Community Efforts to Attract and Retain Workers, will focus on how communities can take steps to strengthen worker retention and to identify ways in which community leaders, employers and higher education can collaborate to strengthen local workforce.

Dr. Mark White and Dr. Robert Russell from University of Missouri Extension’s Labor and Workforce Development program will present the webinars. The MU Extension, Clinton Chamber of Commerce and Clinton Economic Development are sponsors of the webinars.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required for each session. Participants can go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce; select Schedule of Courses link; and locate the SBDC schedule on the webpage to register. People also may contact Kelly Asbury, SBDC director, at kasbury1@sfccmo.edu or (660) 596-7350.

The Missouri SBDC is made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the University of Missouri Extension and State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.