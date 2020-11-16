The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, began on November 1, 2020.

The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule, designed to help customers with heat-related utility bills, began on November 1, 2020. The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2021. It has been a part of the Commission’s rules and regulations since 1977.

The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction.

The Cold Weather Rule:

• Prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24 hour period.

• Provides more lenient payment terms permitting reconnection of service for natural gas and/or electric customers.

• Allows customers to budget payments over 12 months.

• Requires that customers be notified by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service; an attempt be made to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off; an attempt be made to contact the customer right before the shut off; and that notice is left at the home when service has been shut off.

• Requires the customer be notified of possible financial help in paying the utility bill.

• Allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.

• A customer may register with the utility if:

They are 65 years of age or older;

- Disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health; or

-They have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

A customer, registered with the utility company as elderly or disabled, will receive additional notifications prior to a proposed discontinuance of service during the Cold Weather Rule period. They may also be eligible for additional minimum payment arrangements.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to:

1)Contact the utility company.

2)State an inability to pay the bill in full.

3)Provide monthly or annual income information.

4)Make a minimum payment.

5)Enter into a payment agreement.

For more information on the PSC’s Cold Weather Rule, please see the Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211. Consumers can also receive Cold Weather Rule information from their local natural gas or electric company or the local community action agency.









