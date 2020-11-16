The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Eastern Region is seeking applicants for the 2021 Cohesive Fire Strategy competitive grant program to support local wildfire management initiatives on non-federal lands in the 20 states throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

Over the past five years, the Eastern Region has distributed $15.6 million through these grants. The region anticipates awarding approximately $4 million in 2021.

The Eastern Region will award Wildfire Risk Reduction, Wildfire Response, and Cross-Boundary Hazardous Fuels Reduction grants.

According to the Forest Service, the combination of these funds allows more effective wildfire suppression response, fire prevention and education and reduction of hazardous fuels to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Eligible applicants vary by grant category, but include state forestry agencies, tribal governments, non-profit organizations, forest fire compacts and academic institutions.

“The Cohesive Fire Strategy grant program allows the Forest Service to directly support creative, local efforts to develop resilient landscapes and fire-adapted communities and to promote safe and effective wildfire response,” said Steve Goldman, Forest Service Eastern Region Fire and Aviation Management Deputy Director.

The final submission deadline into Grants.gov is Jan. 15, 2021, with additional earlier draft deadlines varying by state. More information on eligibility and qualifying projects is available at www.fs.usda.gov/naspf/working-with-us/grants/cohesive-fire-strategy-request-proposals.

The Forest Service Eastern Region State and Private Forestry program collaborates with states, other federal agencies, tribes, landowners and other partners to protect, conserve and manage forests and community trees across the 20 Northeastern and Midwestern states and the District of Columbia through grants and technical assistance.