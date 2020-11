Officials are investigating a fire that started at a real estate business located in Lake Ozark.

A fire broke out in the early morning hours of November 15 at the ReeceNichols building on Bagnell Dam Blvd. in Lake Ozark. High winds challenged Lake Ozark firefighters as they contained and prevented the spread to other commercial buildings in the area. The cause had not been determined as of press time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.