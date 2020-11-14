Our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Avis Lankford-Rudd, 90, of Neosho, MO died peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after declining health. Avis was born December 23, 1929 in Bluffton, MN to George and Clara (Seremeley) Stark. She was a first generation American after her mother immigrated to the United States from Vienna, Austria. She was the youngest of five children born to this union. Avis attended Westview School, Neosho High School, Joplin Jr. College, MSU (now MSSU), and Crowder College. Besides being a wife and mother, she worked for McClintock’s IGA and retired as Newton County Treasurer in 1995. She was a member of Swars Prairie Baptist Church for 65 years, later attending Neosho First Baptist Church.

Avis E. Stark and Elmer Ray Lankford were married June 12, 1949 and shared 45 years together and had five children. She later married James E. Rudd, OD on February 17, 2006. Avis is survived by her children, Patricia R. and Gary Cohu, Larry W. and Carol Lankford, Peggy F. and Ron Becknell, Pamela J. and Kenneth Link, and Garry Z. and Cathy Lankford, all of Neosho, MO; grandchildren, Christiane Cook Hobart, Will Cook, Shannon Lankford, Staci Lankford Daspit, Jill Dodson Evey, Adam Becknell, Nathan Becknell, Mandy Link Bradford, Matthew Link, Eric Lankford, Brent Lankford, Sarah Pogue Sonis, and Scott Pogue; twenty-six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma Widener; brother- and sister-in-law, Max W. and Peggy Lankford; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Don Stark, Fred Stark, Alice (Lankford) Welch, and Doris Sargent; her parents; both husbands; daughter-in-law, Donna Lankford; and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Swars Prairie Baptist Church, Seneca, MO on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17 at New Salem Cemetery, Neosho, MO. Reverend Scott Pogue will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Will Cook, Dallas Cook, Adam Becknell, Nathan Becknell, Matthew Link, Eric Lankford, Brent Lankford, and Scott Pogue.

Because of the COVID 19 virus, please wear mask to the visitation and funeral services, for your protection and ours. Contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House or MO Baptist Children’s Home, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Croy and his staff for caring for her the last 12 years, and Integrity Hospice, and the third floor nursing staff at Mercy for their excellent care for mom and our family.

