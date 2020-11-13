Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics from local health departments.

The Camden County and Morgan County Health Departments have reported updated COVID-19 statistics as of November 12.

The Camden County Health Department reports a total of 2,124 confirmed cases since March 21. There are 390 active cases, 1,694 recovered cases, and has been 40 deaths.

The Morgan County Health Center reports 935 total cases, 147 active cases, 759 recovered cases, 14 deaths, 16 current hospitalizations, and 19 travel-related COVID cases.

Health officials urge people who don't feel well to stay home, wash and sanitize hands often, keep your physical distance, and wear a mask.