With COVID-19 constantly in the news, it might seem easy to overlook the flu — and the importance of getting a flu vaccination.

However, influenza is a serious illness, and on Fort Leonard Wood and other installations, the Department of Defense Influenza Vaccination Program aims to achieve as close to a 100-percent flu vaccination rate as possible.

While active-duty service members will be given flu vaccinations at their unit of assignment, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is offering vaccinations to all active-duty family members ages 6 months and older, retirees and retiree family members.

Vaccinations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Monday and from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Immunizations Clinic, located inside the Leonard Wood Medical Home section on the north side of the hospital.

Patients are advised that COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including requirements to wear face coverings and maintain 6-foot social distancing while waiting in line.

While hospital staff members will make every effort to streamline the process and minimize wait times, patients can also help by bringing a completed form with them prior to receiving the vaccine. Links to screening forms for adults and children are available on the hospital’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GLWACH.

Patients who already have appointments with the hospital’s Pediatrics or Internal Medicine clinics may ask for a flu vaccination during their regularly scheduled appointments.

TRICARE beneficiaries may also elect to receive a flu vaccine at a network retail pharmacy. They should visit TRICARE online at https://tricare.mil/flu for further details.

Call the Immunizations Clinic at 573.596.1768 for more information about flu vaccinations at GLWACH.