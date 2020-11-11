Missouri University of Science and Technology, the Ozark Biomedical Initiative, Phelps Health and Siteman Cancer center will host a one-day virtual “Future of Cancer Care Summit” for researchers and medical professionals this November to showcase new technologies in patient treatment.

The summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. All presentations and activities for the event will be held on Zoom. The registration and Zoom links can be found at obi.mst.edu.

This event is a part of the Ozark Biomedical Initiative (OBI) between Missouri S&T and Phelps Health. During the summit, researchers from Missouri S&T will be joined by physicians and medical professionals from Phelps Health and the Siteman Cancer Network.

The event will feature keynote speakers, research pitches and panel discussions about advances in biomedical research including cancer prevention and treatment. The keynote speaker is Dr. John DiPersio, a professor and chief of the Division of Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine and deputy director of the Siteman Cancer Center. He will be present on CRISPR gene editing, which received this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry, and its future applications in cancer care.

“The Ozark Biomedical Initiative highlights the transformative work our own community is doing to innovate healthcare,” says Dr. Casey Burton, director of medical research at Phelps Health and adjunct assistant professor at Missouri S&T. “We are excited to have partnered with Siteman Cancer Center on this year’s summit to build new collaborations and research opportunities for our community.”

The Ozark Biomedical Initiative was established in 2015 by Phelps Health and Missouri S&T to promote collaborative research and education. For more information about FCCS, email the Ozark Biomedical Initiative at obi@mst.edu or visit obi.mst.edu.