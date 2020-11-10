Mary Margaret Scheiter, age 83, of Camdenton, Missouri, was called home by the Lord Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Windsor Estates Nursing Home in Camdenton.

She was born July 17, 1936 to George and Anna (Sajban) Kolarik in Monkey Run, Missouri, south of Hannibal, Missouri, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Ilasco High School at the top of her class in 1953. She immediately went to nursing school to become a registered nurse at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and met her husband-to-be, Gene Scheiter, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal. He began a 25 year career as a naval aviator in 1953. They started their 63 year marriage on August 31, 1957.

During his Navy career, they lived in Hutchinson, Kansas; four locations in California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia; and Brighton, Tennessee (near Memphis). Following his retirement in 1978, they lived in St. James, Missouri while he obtained a master’s degree in engineering management at the University of Missouri Rolla. In 1980, they moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and lived at five different locations. They had five children of their own, plus adopting one of eleven foster children they hosted, who had a birth defect and was unadoptable, and from which he died following unsuccessful surgery. Margaret loved children, was very active in Lutheran churches as they moved around the nation, served as a nurse in several areas, and was a cub scout den mother. Upon moving to the lake area, she worked at Lake Regional Hospital as an obstetrics nurse, was a past president of the Jefferson City Chapter of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and was a founding member of the Camden County Child Advocacy Council and the Cabin Fever Quilt Guild.

Margaret is survived by her husband Gene Scheiter; her sister Marlene (Ron) Vershaw of East Moline, Illinois; brother Darryl (Rita) Kolarik of Hannibal, Missouri; sons Karl (Sylvia) Scheiter of Camdenton, Missouri, Brian (Donna) Scheiter of Lauire, Missouri; daughters Cynthia (Steve) Hileman of Paola, Kansas, Rebekah (John) Beck of Farmington, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brother Dennis (Cathy) Kolarik; son David Scheiter; and adopted son Frank.

Margaret’s family and friends will miss her greatly, but they are pleased to know she will no longer suffer from years of Parkinson’s Disease and her disabled body results from vulvar cancer, fractured bones, 17 surgeries and critical artificial hip replacement over the past dozen years. Thankfully, she will now be spending eternity with the Lord.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:00 am at Hope Lutheran Chapel in Osage Beach, Missouri. The family will welcome friends for visitation prior to the service at the church from 8:00 to 9:00 am.

Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Quincy National Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Hope Lutheran Chapel.

