Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to host Apprenticeship Summit Tuesday.

Governor Mike Parson recognized the importance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs with a proclamation to officially set apart the week of Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 as Registered Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week, to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week.

In its sixth year, National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration that gives businesses, communities and educators the opportunity to showcase their apprenticeship programs and apprentices while providing valuable information to career seekers.

“Missouri has become a work-based leader by identifying high-demand jobs and the skills required, convening industry sector partnerships to address skills gaps, often by industry designed apprenticeships, leading to credentials and career pathways,” Parson said in his proclamation.

Missouri will celebrate the designated week with a virtual Apprenticeship Missouri Summit on Tuesday. According to the department of higher education and workforce development, nearly 230 people are registered to attend the Summit, which will feature presentations from state and national leaders, including a national expert, training provider, workforce champion and employer.

“We are excited to celebrate this week and look forward to highlighting ways the Office of Apprenticeship and Work-based Learning is setting the tone to once again put Missouri at the top of Registered Apprenticeships nationwide,” Director of the Office of Workforce Development, Dr. Mardy Leathers, said in a news release Monday.

Announced in October, Missouri ranks second in the nation for completed apprenticeships for the second year in a row. Missouri saw 3,388 Registered Apprenticeships completed in FY 2020, more than any other state except California. Missouri currently has more than 13,560 active apprenticeships, participating in 489 registered programs.

Commissioner of higher education, Zora Mulligan, said, “Through Registered Apprenticeships, workers obtain on-the-job training through a paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential, while job creators develop and prepare their future workforce.“

“I am proud of our team for setting some big goals to increase apprenticeships and look forward to seeing continued growth in this important path to workforce success,” Mulligan said in the department's news release.

Missouri is a member of the Increasing Apprentice Diversity Innovation Cohort, a national effort to create solutions for systemic issues facing states as they work to increase the diversity of apprenticeship participants. Five different states and Washington D.C., are discussing strategies for recruiting and retaining workers from underrepresented groups who are interested in apprenticeship.

Residents can visit https://dhewd.mo.gov/apprenticeship_missouri.php to learn more.