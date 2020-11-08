Due to the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in Phelps County, Rolla Municipal Utilities said all of its facilities will be temporarily closed to the public to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Rolla Municipal Utilities said in a release that it will remain open and available to the public, but only through electronic means of communication for the time being. A date for when Rolla Municipal Utilities plans to open its facilities to the public was not provided.

Customers can reach Rolla Municipal Utilities by phone during normal business hours at (573) 364-1572, and for emergency service on nights and weekends at at (573) 364-2195.

Customers can also reach Rolla Municipal Utilities by email at info@rollamunicipalutilities.org or fax at (573) 364-1540.

Customers needing to pay a bill have the options of paying by online bill pay, phone, drop box and mail.

Customers paying through online bill pay should visit https://ipn.paymentus.com/cp/rlla or find the Paymentus app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Customers can also use their banks online bill pay system.

Customers paying by phone should call (855) 203-1283 to make an automated phone payment, which is open 24 hours per day. Your Rolla Municipal Utilities customer account number will be required. Also, payment can be made by calling (573) 364-1572. Credit and debit cards can be processed using the automated system by pressing one at the prompt or hold for a customer service representative.

Rolls Municipal Utilities has a drive-up drop box located on Elm Street between Ninth and 10th streets as well as on the front of the Rolla Municipal Utilities Business Office at 102 W. 9th St. They will process payments by drop box daily.

Customers paying by mail will need to place their payment in an envelope with Name, Address and Account Number and send their payment to P.O Box 767, Rolla, Missouri, 65402 using the envelope and payment stub provided.

To apply for services, Rolla Municipal Utilities forms can be found on its website under the "Customer Service" tab, https://www.rollamunicipalutilities.org/customer-service. Once received, a customer service representative will contact customers for any final details prior to connecting service.