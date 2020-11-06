Walden R. Chaske, 50, of Crowhill, ND, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND.

Walden R. Chaske, 50, of Crowhill, ND, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael. Friends wishing to join the procession from New Rockford to St. Michael may gather on the St. Jerome’s road, Fort Totten, ND, prior to 4:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Michael. Burial will be at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Ft. Totten. Walden Richard Chaske was born March 21, 1970, at Devils Lake’s Mercy Hospital, the youngest twin son of the late Winfield and Evelynn (Lincoln) Chaske Sr. Walden attended Sheyenne High School and Four Winds High School graduating in 1990. While in high school, he participated in cross country and basketball. Rodeo was the sport he loved where he competed in bareback bronc riding. He was a member of the 1986 Four Winds High School team that was coached by Tony McDonald. His role model while on this team was Mervel McDonald, but his biggest fan and role model was his dad. After high school, Walden enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood and was discharged in 1993. Walden enjoyed watching his niece and nephews compete in powwows all over Indian Country. He was proud of them and their biggest fan. Walden is survived by; his only child, a son, Devin Two Hearts, Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Ismira, Izuna, Inala, and Irina Two Hearts; brothers, his older twin, Willard (Maggie) Chaske Sr., Bismarck, Winfield Chaske Jr., Spirit Lake, ND, and Wayne Chaske, Spirit Lake; sisters, Waynita (Wade) Chaske and Wanda (Vinson) Littleghost, both of Spirit Lake; uncle, John (Mona) Chaske Sr.; aunt, Millicent Little; special nephews and nieces, Montana, Reggie, Wahbdi, Berkeley, Trooper, and Hudsyn Chaske, Darius, Quinten Helm, Winfield Chaske III and Colin Chaske, Dominic Chaske, Vinson Littleghost Jr., and Vilmer Littleghost; Blakeley Chaske, Nita and Courtenay Two Hearts, and Dena Helm, Brenn and Breena Alberts, Keisha Chaske and Virginia Littleghost. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Winfield and Evelynn (Lincoln) Chaske Sr.; grandparents, Joseph and Marion (Littlewind) Chaske Sr.; maternal grandparents, Frank and Nora (Two Shields) Lincoln; uncles, Lawrence Green Sr., Richard Jackson, Clifford Jackson, baby boy Chaske, and Joseph (Corrine) Chaske Jr.; aunts, Carol Jackson, Edith Jackson, Darlene Chaske, Bernice Chaske, and baby girl Chaske; his best friend, Robert McKay, Jr.; and many relatives, nieces and nephews.