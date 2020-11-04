As of Wednesday afternoon on November 4, these are the latest COVID-19 figures reported by the public health departments in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties.

The last social media update from the health department in Camden County on October 30 reported a total number of 1,767 COVID-19 cases since March 21. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a total of 13,760 total tests had been issued through November 3 and there has been 121 cases reported in the last week with a daily average of 17.

To date, both the health department and the DHSS dashboard report that a total of 37 people had been lost to COVID. There were 263 cases considered active by the health department from the post on October 30.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon by the health department was at 1,124 of which 146 remain active and 951 have recovered. To date, there have been 62 total hospitalizations with eight currently hospitalized and 27 deaths so far. Of the 26 who have passed, 17 were reported to be from long term care facilities. A total of 8,438 tests have been issued through November 3, according to DHSS, and the county has seen 114 cases in the past week with a daily average of 16.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County in a Facebook post on November 3 stated there were 806 total cases with 112 remaining active and a total of 682 who have recovered. A total of 15 cases are currently hospitalized and Morgan County is at 12 deaths as of this time. A total of 8,849 tests have been issued in the county through November 3 with the county seeing 94 cases in the past week and a daily average of 13.

As of November 3, the total number of cases in the state of Missouri reported by DHSS was 193,023 with 17,137 new cases occurring in the past seven days for an average of 2,448 cases per day. There have been 3,088 COVID-19 deaths in the state with 88 occurring in the past week and Missouri has issued a total of 2,602,880 tests.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also features continued COVID-19 updates at:

https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/