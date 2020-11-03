Duane Keith Keo, “Koska Wacinkin Yapi” (They Depend On Him), 38, of Fort Totten, ND, beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle and friend began his journey to the Spirit World on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Duane Keith Keo, “Koska Wacinkin Yapi” (They Depend On Him), 38, of Fort Totten, ND, beloved husband, dad, brother, uncle and friend began his journey to the Spirit World on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Duane Keith Keo began his walk on earth in Devils Lake, ND, on Feb. 5, 1982, the son of Dennis and Cheryl F. (Thomas) Keo. He grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation and was educated there. In high school, Duane participated in cross country running and later joined the wrestling team and would be awarded as a State Championship Wrestler. Duane was married to his beloved Londa Littleghost and they made their home in the Fort Totten area. Duane enjoyed life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors with his kids. He loved teaching his kids what he had learned in life. He taught them how to fish and his son Keenan how to hunt. Duane also loved to work until he fell ill. He worked at Spirit Lake Housing, Spirit Lake Refuse Control Center, Spirit Lake Casino and Resort (Events Staff) and various construction jobs. Duane will be missed by many friends and relatives. Duane’s loving family include; his loving wife, Londa Keo; sons, Durell Keo and Keenan Keo; daughter, Keemya Keo; sisters, Charris Thomas and Robbi Lynn Milton; brothers, Chadd Keo, Clinton Keo, David Keo and Mitchell Keo; dad, Dennis Keo; aunts, Joyce Youngbear, Marilyn Thomas, Wanda Thomas, Cindy Thomas, Anna Thomas, Maureen Keo and Doreen Keo; uncles, Richard Thomas, Adrian Thomas, Rudy Keo and Ronald Keo; and many nieces and nephews who were so special to him. He was preceded in death by; his mother, Cheryl F. Thomas Keo; uncles, Casey Thomas, Milton Thomas, Timothy Thomas and Jack Keo; and grandparents, Richard Thomas Sr., Winifred Thomas, Keith F. Keo and Aileen Wahwassuck. Active Casket Bearers will be: Alton Nestell, Kellen Keo, Tyson WhiteTail, Mitchell Keo, Addison Lenoir and David Keo. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Addison Lenoir and family, Alton Nestell and family, Loren GreyBear Sr., Valentina Martin, Helena Littleghost, Rhonda Stevens, Bernadine Littlewind, Mark and Tonda Shaw. If we forgot to name someone, it was not intentional. Duane loved his family and friends with all his heart. All Drum Groups and Singers are welcome to share their songs in memory of Duane. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 4 until 8 p.m. A Graveside Service will be on Friday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Crow Hill District, rural Fort Totten. The procession to St. Jerome’s will leave from the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Friday at 10 a.m.