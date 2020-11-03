Missouri University of Science and Technology was nominated and selected as a 2020 recipient of the Trailblazer Award from Rave Mobile Safety for its work to implement new safety and security ideas on campus.

Missouri University of Science and Technology was nominated and selected as a 2020 recipient of the Trailblazer Award from Rave Mobile Safety for its work to implement new safety and security ideas on campus.

“This award validates what we’re doing and shows us that we’re on the right track,” says Missouri S&T University Police Chief Doug Roberts. “It’s also a great motivational tool for the team to recognize their hard work and dedication.”

Rave states in a news release that it recognized Missouri S&T for achievements in incorporating lifesaving technologies into daily campus safety operations and emergency response.

The university uses the Rave Guardian phone application for campus security. The app allows users to text University Police 24/7, set a timer to notify a family member or friend if the user does not reach a destination within a designated period, and includes pre-loaded campus directories for counseling, student health, residential life and parking services.

Roberts joined Missouri S&T four years ago and was one of the proponents of replacing dated emergency call boxes on campus with a newer system. Now, students can message University Police directly via the Rave Guardian app.

Roberts says that the app is just an additional feature to campus security features, such as the mass notification message system, security cameras, key card access and 24/7 police department hours.

“This award also shows people that our campus and campus leadership truly value safety and security,” says Roberts. “In these times when everyone is worried about safety, Rave allows our students to study and succeed without worry.”

The Rave Trailblazer Award from Rave Mobile Security was first presented at the company’s annual summit in 2017. Since then, multiple types of organizations are presented with the award each year – including one university. The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to create safe communities through innovative new technologies.

Rave Mobile Security provides communication and collaboration technology that is designed to save lives and manage crises. The company enables data sharing, mass notification systems and helps with coordinating emergency response. There are over 8,000 first responders, healthcare organizations, universities and schools that rely on Rave to respond and recover faster from critical incidents.