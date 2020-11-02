This week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Mrs. Lu Tana Griffin, a Kindergarten Teacher at Dogwood Elementary School. Mrs. Griffin is a Camdenton graduate and began teaching in Camdenton Schools in 2009. She is a member of the District’s English Language Arts Curriculum team. She immerses herself in the standards, the curriculum, and assessments. Lu Tana consistently has a positive attitude and works to help others in her grade level and beyond. Her colleagues describe her as caring, supportive, and optimistic. She takes challenges in stride and makes necessary adjustments to do what is best for the students and staff. Dogwood Elementary feels fortunate to have Mrs. Griffin as part of the team! Mrs. Griffin is just seven weeks away from finishing her coursework for her Specialist Degree from William Woods University. Her commitment to her own education and the education of the students of Camdenton Schools is above and beyond every day. We are very proud of her efforts. And that is why Mrs. Griffin is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.