On the eve of the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is reminding voters of polling place rules and outlining the Election Night reporting process.

“With Missourians across the state set to cast their ballots tomorrow, we want to ensure voters know what they will encounter at their polling places,” Ashcroft said.

Missouri election law (115.637 RSMo.) prohibits wearing political apparel to the polls, including political masks, shirts, hats, buttons or any other apparel that advocates for a political candidate or issue. Similarly, the law prohibits any electioneering inside of a polling place or within 25 feet of one.

According to state statute (115.409 RSMo.), only voters and their children, poll workers and other election officials, and pre-approved poll watchers may be inside a polling place. State law (571.030.8 RSMo.) also prohibits firearms inside of polling places. Law enforcement officials, at the request of election authorities or in the line of duty, may be inside the polling place.

Voters are also prohibited (115.637.14 RSMo.) from sharing their ballot with others, which is why voters may not take photos inside their polling place.

“On Election Day, we urge voters to focus their political passion on their ballot instead of their apparel, and refrain from taking selfies or other photos in their polling place,” Ashcroft said.

Once all voters have cast their ballots, the office’s Election Night Reporting site will not be activated until each polling place has closed and all voters in late at 7 p.m. have cast a ballot. Unofficial results will continue to update throughout the night. Local election authorities may begin posting results prior to those results appearing on the Election Night Reporting site.

Election data such as the number of registered voters, the number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast and historical election data is available in the media toolkit provided at sos.mo.gov/mediatoolkit.

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line at 7 p.m. are entitled to cast a ballot. Voters who encounter issues or have questions on Election Day are encouraged to contact their local election authority or call the Secretary of State’s office at 800-669-8683.