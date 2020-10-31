Velma May Shine, 73, Wheaton, MO entered into rest October 29, 2020. She worked as a data entry person, retiring from Wal-Mart home office. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Park Cemetery, Neosho, MO.

