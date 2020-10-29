Veronica Leiphon, 90, of Mandan, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, on her 72nd wedding anniversary, at Sunset Drive Prospera Community, Mandan.

Veronica Leiphon, 90, of Mandan, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, on her 72nd wedding anniversary, at Sunset Drive Prospera Community, Mandan. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with Rev. Josh Waltz as celebrant and Rev. Don Leiphon as Co-Celebrant. Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Devils Lake. Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7 p.m. Veronica was born Dec. 25, 1929, in Devils Lake to John and Caroline (Miller) Schall. She was raised and educated in Crary, ND, graduating in 1948 as one of three girl graduates. Veronica was united in marriage to Nick Leiphon on Oct. 26, 1948, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crary. They made their home in Southam, ND, for four years and then moved on a farm northeast of Devils Lake for 12 years. In 1965, they moved into Devils Lake where they lived and worked through the years. Veronica worked in a lab and central supply for ten years at Mercy Hospital. She then worked at the Good Samaritan Home for five years. After Veronica and Nick retired, they worked at both the Heritage House and the old post office as care takers. Veronica loved working outside in her yard and took great pride in her flower gardens. She loved to read, do puzzles and was a big sports fan. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends. After Nick passed away in 2011, she moved to Mandan in Dec. of 2014 to be with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. They were her pride and joy. Veronica was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and Infant of Prague Circle in Devils Lake. She was also a member of St. Joseph Church in Mandan. Veronica is survived by; her son, Dennis Leiphon (Nelson), Portland, Oregon; daughters, Rosemary Leiphon Mathern, Bismarck, Diane Ziegler (Rich), Mandan; five grandchildren, Ryan Mathern, Heather Mathern Sparrow (Jeff), Wade Mathern (Katie) all of Bismarck, ND, Jennifer Ziegler Helm (Devin), Mandan, Sarah Ziegler Pickar (Joe), Valley City; ten great-grandchildren, Bryce Helm, Bailee Helm, Isabelle Pickar, Riley Pickar, Gracelyn Mathern, Keegan Sparrow, Trevor Sparrow, Brek Mathern, Leni Mathern, Rowan Mathern; sisters, Eleanor Jacobs, Dixon, CA, Esther Mason (Sid), Price, UT; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Schall, Devils Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews. Veronica was preceded in death by; her husband, Nick; her parents; brothers, Lawrence, Frank, Bert, Wendell, Jack Schall; sisters, Barbara Dodgson, Lena Bertsch, Anne Hollee, Rosie Fossen, Katie Reynen; and three infant sisters. Veronica was a woman of great faith, a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, beloved neighbor and friend. We can’t imagine our lives without her presence but know she will continue to love and guide us from her heavenly home. Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with Veronica’s family.