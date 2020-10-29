Mr. August “Auggie” Hubbard, age 19, son of Robert and April (Blomquist) Hubbard of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, in Orange City.

Mr. August “Auggie” Hubbard, age 19, son of Robert and April (Blomquist) Hubbard of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, in Orange City. There was a funeral service on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m., at Christ Chapel on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City. The Rev. George Slanger will officiate. All those in attendance will be asked to use face coverings and abide by social distancing guidelines. There will be a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Edmore Cemetery near Edmore, ND. The Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City is in charge of arrangements. In addition to his parents, he is survived by; two brothers, Charlie Hubbard, and his wife, Abbey, of Des Moines, Iowa; and George Hubbard, of St. Paul, Minnesota; his maternal grandmother, Violet Blomquist, of Edmore; his paternal grandparents, George and Joanne Slanger, of Lakeville, MN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may be given to the Hubbard Family for future designation. You are invited to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder and participate in the service via live stream at www.oolman.com.