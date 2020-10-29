The Lake Area Chamber, Camdenton Chamber and Lake West Chamber recently held a joint ribbon cutting for Ballparks National at 480 Kissick Way in Camdenton.

The ribbon cutting took place on October 17th, 2020 at 5:00 PM. Attendees included Ballparks National staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the Grand Opening of their facility in Camdenton and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber and Camdenton Chamber and Lake West Chamber. Ballparks National is a privately owned youth baseball and fast pitch softball complex located just minutes from the Lake of the Ozarks. Featuring 5 all-turf fields and a state of the art facility with many other great features. With age-appropriate fields of state-of-the-art synthetic turf, not only will the teams play on the best surfaces. Ballparks National will offer the “ultimate experience” for the ballplayer. For more information, visit their website at www.ballparksnational.com or call (573)-552-9300.