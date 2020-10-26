Shouldn’t be any surprise that this week’s column is about the upcoming election. For the last several election cycles I have heard national politicians say that the cycle they are in is the most important in the history of the nation.

Obviously that is a lot of rhetoric but I’m not sure that this one we are in right now doesn’t fit that bill. I cannot think of a more stark difference between two political ideologies.

I know that most people don’t like Trump – heck, I don’t like a lot of the things he says and does. But the voters have to look beyond personalities and examine what he stands for versus what Biden does.

On the one hand we have had unprecedented economic growth under Trump – until the pandemic hit us like a ton of bricks. And don’t believe for one second what the Left says about Wall Street only affects the rich. Where do you think all of our 401-k’s are invested? And when the market does well our retirement plans do well.

For the entire Trump administration the Left has tried to delegitimize his presidency and get him out of office. Why? Because he is a threat to their own little political agendas. He has stood for veterans, fought illegal immigration and reduced the crushing amount of regulations that businesses face every day.

He is obnoxious and can be downright mean at times but when it matters he has stood tall for our country and doesn’t back down. And now let’s look at what Biden and Harris bring to the table.

Joe says he’s moderate but he picked the most liberal senator in the U.S. Senate as his running mate. That tells you something right there – he is pandering to the far Left of the Democratic Party.

He and others will tell you otherwise but a Democrat victory will bring open borders, more taxes and a New Green Deal that will decimate our economy. And, I haven’t found a program that liberals don’t like to spend money on – even though it might cost trillions of dollars.

And let’s talk about the security of our nation itself. Right now several major cities are under siege by people who seek to completely destroy our way of life and the Left stands idly by not lifting a finger to stop the destruction.

Do you really think it will get better if the Dems win? And what about the statement that Joe made that no one should be put in jail because of a drug offense? Is that what you want for your country – unfettered drug use with no threat of penalty.

I fully understand that Trump is flawed – we all are. But, when I look at what he has done in the last four years in the face of unrelenting attacks by the Left, it’s a pretty easy decision for me to make to vote for him.

That’s my take on it but you have to make up your own mind. But, don’t let personalities dictate policy. That’s what the Dems would have you do.

-Kevin Wilson is a retired Missouri State Representative. He writes a weekly column, Standing In Th Gap, for The Neosho Daily News.